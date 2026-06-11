How to get better at any competitive game (fast)

Most players spend hundreds of hours grinding ranked without seeing real improvement. They blame lag, teammates, or bad luck. The real problem is rarely any of those things.

It's the fundamentals.

Simple, repeatable habits — consistent sensitivity, smarter angles, short warm-ups, and one-clip review sessions — produce faster gains than any amount of mindless grinding. And the best part? Most of these changes cost you zero extra playtime.

Whether you're pushing ranked in Apex, grinding Warzone lobbies, or trying to hold your own in Valorant, the framework below works. Let's get into it.

Fix Your Settings First (Seriously, Stop Changing Them)

Here's something most players get completely wrong: they treat sensitivity like a personality test, tweaking it every few sessions, trying to find the "perfect" number.

That's not how muscle memory works.

Muscle memory builds through repetition at a fixed setting. Every time you change your sense, you're essentially starting from scratch. Coaches working with top-level players universally stress one thing — pick a sensitivity and lock it for at least two to three weeks before judging it.

A practical starting point: choose a stance that lets your arm, wrist, and fingers all contribute to aiming instead of relying on one joint alone. Wrist-only aiming at ultra-high sensitivity creates jitter. Pure arm aiming at ultra-low sens limits your reaction speed on close-range flicks.

Beyond sensitivity, sort these out before your next session:

Crosshair shape and colour — pick something visible on most backgrounds and leave it alone Desk space and mousepad size — if your mouse is hitting the keyboard mid-swipe, your aim will never be consistent

Relaxed grip matters more than most players realise. Tension in your hand and wrist creates micro-tremors that ruin tracking and long sprays. Even small ergonomic adjustments — sitting straight, lowering mouse DPI slightly, loosening your grip — show up immediately in duels.

The 10-Minute Warmup That Actually Works

Cold starting into ranked is like sprinting without stretching. Your first few engagements are almost always your worst, and early deaths snowball into tilted sessions.

A structured 10–15-minute warm-up fixes that. Not an aimless deathmatch — a deliberate routine that targets the three main components of aim: static accuracy, tracking, and reaction flicks.

Here's what a solid session looks like:

3–4 minutes — Static headshots on bots. One-taps or two-round bursts. Focus on hitting, not rushing. 3–4 minutes — Tracking. Keep your crosshair locked on a moving target while strafing. Smooth, not fast. 3–4 minutes — Flicks plus movement. Side-to-side flick scenarios that force you to incorporate counter-strafing. 3–4 minutes — Aggressive deathmatch. Focus purely on crosshair placement and volume of engagements, not win rate.

Cap warmup around 20% of your total session time. Going longer creates fatigue before your real games even start, which defeats the purpose entirely.

Dedicated aim trainers like KovaaK's and Aim Lab are worth adding here. A large dataset of roughly 24,000 FPS players showed an average aim improvement of around 35% after 125 hours of practice, climbing to 62.5% improvement at the 500-hour mark. You don't need those hours upfront — 10 minutes before matches, targeting specific weaknesses, moves the needle faster than people expect.

Crosshair Placement Is More Valuable Than Fast Aim

High-elo players in tactical shooters will tell you this every time: game sense and positioning beat raw mechanics, especially when games slow down and angles matter.

The concept is simple. Every enemy has to pass through your crosshair to shoot them. If your crosshair is already at head height on the angle they're about to push, you're not really reacting — you're just clicking. The enemy is reacting to you.

Learning map-specific "head heights" at common choke points, doorways, and swing spots is one of the highest-return investments in competitive FPS. Spend 20 minutes in an empty server or training mode just walking angles and noting where heads appear at each position.

Two principles to apply immediately:

Hold tight angles. Wide swings expose you to multiple sightlines and give you less time to react than if you let enemies walk into your pre-aimed crosshair. The "slice the pie" technique — clearing corners in small increments while exposing as little of yourself as possible — is a positioning fundamental that instantly reduces unnecessary deaths.

Stop ego peeking. An ego peek is when you push wide into an angle because you feel confident, not because it's smart. Nine times out of ten, the player holding a tight angle wins that trade.

Battle Royale Macro: Where Most Mid-Tier Players Leave Points on the Table

BR games punish chaotic decision-making harder than any other genre. Over-looting, random drop spots, and reactive rotations are responsible for more mid-game deaths than bad aim is.

The two-drop rule is one of the simplest macro changes you can make. Pick two drop locations — one hot drop for fighting practice, one quieter POI for loot and rotation practice. Repeat them consistently instead of randomising each match.

Hot drops give you mechanics reps: quick looting, fighting under pressure, and reading opponents fast. Quiet drops give you something harder to train — learning two or three reliable rotation paths into the next circle before the pressure hits.

Players who understand rotations start finishing top-10 consistently, not because their aim improved, but because they stop dying to the zone.

The mindset shift that unlocks this: treat the zone like an enemy. Being in position early means you can hold angles on late rotators instead of being the one scrambling through open ground. One of the highest-yield habit changes in any BR — Apex, Warzone, PUBG — is simply moving to your next position earlier than feels necessary.

Information tools amplify this. Survey beacons in Apex, UAV chains in Warzone, vehicle audio and zone timing in PUBG — set a goal to use at least one information resource per circle. Players who gather information before rotating make better decisions, and better decisions win more final circles than better aim does.

The One-Clip Review Routine

Most players finish a session, close the game, and remember nothing useful about what happened. They make the same mistakes the next day without knowing it.

One clip. One lesson. That's the entire routine.

After each session, pull one replay — ideally a death you didn't fully understand or an engagement that felt off. Watch it from the opponent's perspective if the game allows. Identify one specific mistake: was it crosshair placement? Did you push at the wrong time? Were you over-looting while the circle closed?

Write it down or keep a notes file. Players who do this consistently surface the same two or three recurring mistakes within a week, which makes fixing them targeted and fast instead of vague and frustrating.

The Physical Stuff (Which Is Not Optional)

Coaching organisations consistently mention this, and it consistently gets ignored: physical state directly impacts in-game performance. Reaction time, decision-making speed, and focus all degrade under fatigue and dehydration.

Sleep is the biggest lever. Seven to nine hours have a direct, documented impact on cognitive performance. You can have perfect aim mechanics, and a night of four hours of sleep will make you play like a different person.

The 20:20:20 rule reduces eye strain during long sessions — every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Simple and genuinely effective for maintaining visual sharpness across a multi-hour grind.

Hydration (~2 litres daily) and keeping your hands warm before sessions also matter more than most players want to admit. These aren't wellness talking points — they're performance inputs that pros treat seriously.

Putting It All Together

The players who improve fastest aren't the ones putting in the most hours. They're the ones who play with a clear purpose in every session: one or two specific goals, a short warmup, and a quick review at the end.

Lock your settings. Run a structured warmup. Work on your crosshair placement. Rotate earlier. Watch one clip. Sleep properly.

Each of these changes is simple on its own. Combined, they compound quickly — and most players see noticeable improvement within a week of actually applying them consistently.

If you want to explore what else is out there for gaining an edge in competitive play, the Battlelog site covers game enhancements across all the major titles, with 24/7 support if you have questions before or after getting started.

Pick one thing from this list and commit to it for your next five sessions. Just one. See what changes.