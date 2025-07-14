How to buy games, add-ons & PS Plus using PlayStation Gift Cards

PlayStation Gift Cards are among the fastest and secure means of purchasing anything you buy like games, add-ons, and your PS Plus membership in case you love playing video games using your PlayStation. There is no need to add a debit or credit card each time you are looking forward to something new, just refill your PS Store wallet using a gift card and use it in any way you want.

Using a PlayStation Gift Card, it is all in your hands. You also have an opportunity to purchase large new releases, in-game items, or simply purchase your PS Plus subscription. It is also awesome to parents who do not want the children to spend much on gaming.

What is even more nice is that you need not pay the retail price. PlayStation Gift Cards are available to purchase at the best price on Rooter Shop at a discount of around 5% to 10%. It implies that your wallet gets more balance with less money.

Here’s how to buy your PlayStation Gift Card on Rooter Shop in just four simple steps:

● Step 1: Visit shop.rooter.gg and log in.

● Step 2: Look for a PlayStation Gift Card and select an amount such as 500, 1000, or 2000 Rupees.

● Step 3: Look at the current sale and pay safely at a reduced price.

● Step 4: Get your unique code via email or SMS immediately.

After getting the code, you will redeem it on your PlayStation account under redeem codes. The amount is instantly credited to your wallet, and you can go ahead and purchase games, add-ons, or PS Plus without spending any extra money.

The next time, save some money, and play more, get your PlayStation Gift Card at Rooter Shop!