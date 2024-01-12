Gods Reign ropes in reigning BGIS and BGMS Champions as its official roster

Gods Reign, India's leading Esports organization based in Bangalore, has signed the nation's leading BGMI team as its official roster on a three-year contractual agreement. With a wealth of talent, success, and expertise under their belt, the team is all set to take over the country’s BGMI landscape this year.

Led by their in-game leader (IGL) Ammar Khan (Destro), the star-studded roster comprises notable entry fraggers Justin Nadar (Justin), Parth Garg (DeltaPG), alongside prominent support/assaulter Pavan Kumar (Shogun). Furthermore, Gods Reign has also appointed Vedang Chavan (Vedzz) as the team coach and Dharmdipsinh Zala (Code), as the team's Analyst.

Vedang, who brings vast experience from representing India in the PUBG PC Acer Predator League in Tokyo, Japan, and Dharmdipsinh, the team's Analyst, credited for instrumental contributions in 2023, will together provide strategic guidance to help the team formulate effective strategies and analyze numerous data to enhance the team's prowess.

Speaking on the thought process behind onboarding the roster and their vision for the year, K.R. Rohith, CEO of Gods Reign, stated, “At Gods Reign, our commitment to excellence is evident. Acquiring the nation's top BGMI team reinforces our dedication to building a formidable organization for success in 2024. With a proven track record in Star Sports-televised events and official tournaments, this team embodies exceptional skill and a relentless drive for victory. Gods Reign is confident that this well-balanced lineup is poised to achieve new heights in the competitive BGMI circuit in 2024. As we set our sights on upcoming tournaments, we aim to showcase the indomitable spirit that defines Gods Reign as an Esports powerhouse.”

In 2023, the team secured a total of approximately USD 2.80 lakhs (INR 2.5 crores) in prize money by showcasing their dominance and prevailing in tournaments. This included emerging victorious in official tournaments such as BGMI Master Series Season 2 (BGMS), which was televised on Star Sports, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 (BGIS), and third-party tournaments, including Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup: Champions and the country’s largest online third-party BGMI tournament India Today League Invitationals.

They almost completed an unprecedented hattrick of official tournament triumphs but unfortunately fell short, finishing as runners-up at the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2023 (BMPS). Beyond leading their team to victory, the individual brilliance of the team’s stars has consistently shone through, with Justin earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in BGMS Season 2, and DeltaPG securing the MVP title in the BGIS 2023, as well as the India Today League Invitationals.

“I am honored to join Gods Reign, an epitome of Esports excellence. My track record reflects a commitment to success, aligning seamlessly with the organization's dedication to excellence. With immense pride and confidence, I take on the responsibility of representing the prestigious name of Gods Reign. In unity, I'm convinced we will transcend boundaries, achieving unparalleled success and adding to the ongoing legacy of greatness,” stated Ammar “Destro” Khan, BGMI Esports Athlete at Gods Reign.

To fulfill its commitment to providing its players with an unparalleled support structure, Gods Reign will be providing its brand new BGMI roster with its cutting-edge BootCamp facilities that offer an optimal environment for practice, skill refinement, and strategic planning. Complementing these facilities is top-tier coaching, ensuring that players receive expert guidance and mentorship to elevate their individual and collective performances.

By creating an environment conducive to both physical and mental well-being, the team is focused on a holistic approach to player development and aims to bring out the best of their squad to replicate their extraordinary performances in the upcoming year.