Esports: Team GodLike signs exclusive streaming deal with Loco

GodLike Esports, the leading Indian esports team, has inked a partnership with Loco, India's leading game streaming, and esports platform. Facilitated by GodLike Esports' exclusive management agency, Cornerstone Sport, the partnership deal provides exclusive live streaming rights for GodLike's BGMI, Free Fire, and CODM rosters to Loco. The two companies will join forces to develop new forms of creative live content that can be delivered to fans in a new and innovative way.



The GodLike players include, 'Jonathan' Amaral, Chetan 'Kronten' Chandgude, Abhijeet 'Ghatak' Andhare, Suraj 'Neyoo' Majumdar, Abhishek 'ZGOD' Choudhary, and Vivek 'ClutchGod' Horo for BGMI, Burnz, Vegaz, Learn, Neutrino, Trunks, Brosxzs for CODM, while the Free Fire roster includes Ginotra, Akashdip, Abhay, CM, and Nivesh. A total of 17 Godlike streamers will now exclusively be seen streaming their BGMI, Free Fire, and CODM live streams on Loco, as a part of this collaboration.

Loco has witnessed over 200x growth in live watch hours, 20x growth in monthly active viewers, and 150x growth in monthly active streamers since June 2021, making it one of the most dominant platforms in the Indian gaming industry. With more product advancements and expanding market demographics on the platform, India's top streamers and teams across BGMI, Free Fire, CODM, and Valorant have seen tremendous traction on Loco. The exclusive partnership with GodLike will further add to premium esports content and gaming entertainment being presented on the platform.

Speaking about the partnership, Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport, said, "As India's top gaming streaming platform, Loco is the perfect partner for a team like GodLike to expand their footprint across the country. We are elated to have facilitated this collaboration which is definitely going to lead to a lot of exciting content and developments in the near future."

Ashwin Suresh & Anirudh Pandita, Co-founders, Loco, said, "GodLike is one of the most popular teams in the Indian esports ecosystem and we're happy to be building a long term relationship with them. With Loco's market leadership in-game streaming & esports and GodLike's roster of professional gamers, this partnership is poised to create value for consumers by providing them with tons of exclusive content and a chance to interact with their favorite streamers. Cornerstone Sport has shown a great commitment towards building the gaming talent ecosystem and we look forward to doing more deals with them to grow the talent pool in India."

Chetan 'Kronten' Chandgude, Founder, GodLike Esports, said, "For us, as a team, we've had an inclination towards Loco since the very beginning. The speed of innovation that the platform offers, only goes to show Loco's constant dedication to augment the Indian gaming and esports community. This partnership is an exciting one for us as we now get the opportunity to work with Loco as collaborators, who are also content creators and thus can work towards building something even more engaging for gaming fans in India."





This article has not been edited by The Bridge and is a release sent to the press in general.