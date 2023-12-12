Global Esports Games 2023: Hemanth Kommu set to lead India’s medal charge

After a triumphant performance in the Asian Qualifiers, India's eFootball star, Hemanth Kommu, is set to represent the nation at the prestigious Global Esports Games 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The athlete will compete in his tournament opener against Uruguay as he looks to clinch a medal for India at the global tournament.



Kommu, known by his gaming handle 'peshemak7,' has been placed in Group D for the group stage of the Global Esports Games, alongside leading eFootball opponents from Brazil, Iran, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Uruguay. All group stage games will take place on December 13, featuring a Round Robin Best-of-3 format with 28 players competing in four groups of seven. The top three players from each group will proceed to the Round of 16 playoffs.

Additionally, the tournament will also feature a last-chance qualifier where the 4th-placed player from each group in Stage 1 will battle it out to secure qualification. Only one player will qualify for the final stage, which will be played in a Single Elimination Best-of-3 format.

Sharing his thoughts and talking about his strategies for the group stage, Hemanth Kommu commented, “I am excited to take on some of the leading eFootball athletes of the world once again. The competition going to be intense, but I am ready to give it my all. My game plan will revolve around being smart and adaptable but most importantly keeping my cool under pressure. Since every opponent has their own style of gameplay, I have formulated multiple tactics and strategies based on how things go. I want to extend my gratitude to ESFI for backing me and I will do my best to make India proud by hopefully securing a medal.”

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumnus’ journey to qualification was marked by impressive victories against formidable opponents in the Asian qualifiers, including Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old secured his berth for the qualifiers after emerging victorious at the National Esports Championships 2023 organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) earlier this year.

“As a prominent figure in the eFootball 2023 landscape, Hemanth has been making waves with his consistent performances and we are confident that his strategic prowess and dedication will lead to him shining on the global stage. The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is proud to support Hemanth, and we wish him the very best. We forward to witnessing India's flag flying high not just in Riyadh but in the world of Esports,” said Mr. Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice-President of Asian Esports Federation.

One of the country's top sports and Esports communication agencies, Artsmith-Concepts & Visions, will continue its support to the Esports Federation of India as its official communication partner.

The Global Esports Games 2023, hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and presented by the Global Esports Federation (GEF) will be staged in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from December 12-16, 2023. The global, multi-title Esports competition will feature four major titles: DOTA 2, Street Fighter 6, eFootball 2024, and PUBG Mobile, and will witness the participation of over 250 athletes hailing from more than 50 nations and territories across the globe.