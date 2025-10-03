Esports to be recognised under National Sports Governance Act 2025

In a landmark move for India’s competitive gaming ecosystem, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released the Draft for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 (“Draft Rules”) and is inviting feedback from stakeholders.

The draft proposes a structured framework for the recognition, registration, and promotion of Esports, bringing India’s gaming ecosystem closer to parity with traditional sports.

Purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Under the draft, Esports will fall under the administrative purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, signaling official recognition of competitive gaming as a legitimate sport.

The Government of India has enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (“PROG Act”) with the objective of promoting innovation in esports and online social gaming, while ensuring a safe, responsible, and accountable online gaming ecosystem in the country.

Central to the framework is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), which will oversee the determination of online money games, registration of esports and online social games, compliance, grievance redressal, and enforcement.

The Authority will be chaired by a designated Chairperson and include five ex officio members from various government ministries.

It will maintain a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry, listing registered games and online money games, and manage the issuance of certificates of registration valid for up to five years.

For an Esports title to be registered, it must first be recognized under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and if the registration of an esports title is cancelled, the service provider will not be eligible to avail of support or incentives for promotion and development of that esports or online social game.

Online game service providers will also be required to maintain a grievance redressal mechanism for users.

Industry hails move

Industry leaders have welcomed the draft as a historic step for Esports in India.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, highlighted that by bringing esports firmly under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the government has recognised esports as a legitimate sport while creating a framework for structured growth.

This should accelerate grassroots programs, open the door for state and district-level championships, and ensure players see a clear career pathway much like traditional sports.

It also boosts investor and sponsor confidence, which is critical to scaling prize pools, infrastructure, and IP development.

He further noted that the composition, impartiality, and industry knowledge of the proposed Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will be of utmost importance.

“We expect that the right stakeholders, those who have worked on this industry since its inception and deeply understand the ecosystem, will be included to guide it forward.

Esports is one of the most aspirational industries for India’s youth, and this step ensures that companies like NODWIN Gaming can continue to build a sustainable, world-class ecosystem that competes globally while remaining rooted in India’s sporting fabric.”

Similarly, Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL, called this a landmark moment for India’s gaming and esports industry.

“Official recognition and a clear distinction provide much-needed legitimacy and clarity to players, creators, organizations, investors and other stakeholders.

This distinction is important as it opens the door to greater societal and parental acceptance, encouraging new talent to pursue esports with the same dignity as cricket, football or badminton.

It also reassures brands and investors that they are entering a structured, regulated ecosystem. This clarity is set to attract more brands and partners, unlocking larger sponsorships, creator collaborations, and grassroots programs.

A career path

Esports in India is no longer just a trend. It’s a legitimate career path, and S8UL is leading the way,” he explained.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India, added that the government’s focus on gaming and esports is an encouraging signal that India sees the sector’s cultural and economic potential.

“Many games today sit in a grey area between skill-based competition and social entertainment, which can make regulatory jurisdiction complex.

In this context, the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will play a key role in providing clarity, aligning ministries, and ensuring a transparent and predictable registration process, so developers can innovate with confidence.

Beyond registration, building a robust ecosystem, including dedicated infrastructure, training academies, recognition of players as athletes, and supportive policies, will unlock significant opportunities across jobs, startups, content creation, broadcasting, and global tournaments.

With the right balance of creativity, compliance, and economic vision, India can emerge as a global hub for competitive gaming and innovation,” he shared.

The Draft Rules mark a significant step in India’s journey to formalize esports, create clear regulatory pathways, and promote competitive gaming as a mainstream sport.

With India set to compete in the upcoming Asian Youth Games and Asian Games next year, where esports will be an official medal sport, as well as the Olympic Esports Games in 2027, the rules provide a timely framework for preparing athletes and developing the ecosystem.