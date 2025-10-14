Chennai crowned Champions at Chief Minister’s Trophy Games; CM Stalin launches sportspersons’ insurance scheme

The Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025 concluded on a grand note in Tamil Nadu, with Chennai district emerging as overall champions after dominating the medal tally.

The closing ceremony, held on October 14 in the presence of Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin, marked the culmination of 13 days of statewide sporting action.

Joined by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dr. Atulya Misra (Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development), and J. Meghanatha Reddy (Member-Secretary, SDAT), the Chief Minister congratulated the athletes for their performances and unveiled the Chief Minister’s Sportsperson’s Medical Insurance Scheme (CMSMIS) — a new initiative offering comprehensive medical coverage to sportspersons across Tamil Nadu.

Chennai reigns supreme

Chennai claimed the top spot for the third consecutive year with a record 109 gold, 90 silver, and 82 bronze medals, totalling 281 — the highest in the event’s history. Chengalpattu secured second place with 36 golds, narrowly ahead of Coimbatore, which finished third with 33 golds.

This year’s edition witnessed over 16.28 lakh participants across five categories — school students, college youth, government employees, general public, and persons with disabilities. Notably, Esports debuted as an official medal event, making Tamil Nadu the first Indian state to do so, attracting more than 5,000 competitors.

With a total prize purse of ₹37 crore, the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025 underscored Tamil Nadu’s growing sports ecosystem, combining grassroots participation with professional ambition.

As CM Stalin declared the Games closed, he lauded the athletes’ achievements, reaffirming his government’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive sporting culture across the state.