Chennai to host India's biggest global E-sports Tournament

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the Government of Tamil Nadu have officially announced the Chennai E-SportsGlobal Championship (CEGC) — India’s most ambitious and premier e-sports tournament.

The Chennai E-Sports Global Championship (CEGC) tournament is expected to welcome over 20,000 attendees across six days, and approximately 50 million viewers to watch the event on YouTube and other broadcast platforms.

The Championship aims to discover, nurture, and empower home-grown talent, providing them the opportunity to represent Tamil Nadu and India on global platforms, including the Asian Games and the upcoming E-Sports Olympics.

With more than 1,00,000 gamers participating and an anticipated global audience of over 5,00,000 viewers, the event is poised to make Chennai a global e-sports destination.

The Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, earlier announced an allocation of Rs. 4.54 crore for the conduct of the Chennai E-Sports Global Championship — a clear testament to the Government’s long-term vision of investing in digital sport infrastructure and talent.

Dr Atulya Misra, I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, added:

“Thanks to the vision of our Hon’ble Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu has become the epicentre of India’s e-sports revolution. What started as a demo segment in last year’s CM Trophy Games 2024 has now evolved into full-scale tournaments, international championships, and a vibrant ecosystem. Tamil Nadu is not just leading the country — we’re aiming for the global stage.”

Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority, spoke about the scale and significance of this milestone:

“Tamil Nadu is proud to be the first state to organise e-sports at such a large scale, with prize pools on par with traditional sports like athletics, swimming, weightlifting, and boxing. For example, an individual medal winner in e-sports will receive ₹1 lakh — the same as their counterparts in other disciplines. We recognise the immense potential e-sports holds — not just today, but in the years to come — and we are committed to tapping into that opportunity.”

Scheduled to take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, in November 2025, this international-scale tournament is not just another e-sports event — it marks a strategic leap in positioning Chennai as the emerging e-sports capital of South Asia.

With participation expected from over 500 domestic teams and more than 200 international teams, the CEGC is a first-of-its-kind event that is aligned with global tournaments such as the E-Sports World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Esports is no longer a niche – it’s a movement. Tamil Nadu had already set the pace by introducing e-sports as a demonstration event in the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2024, with over 1,250 participants and national recognition following shortly after.

The state was lauded at the Global Esports Federation (GEF) Awards 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, with the Best State Contribution to E-Sports Award, reinforcing its pioneering role in India’s digital sports arena.

The Government is also exploring ticketing options to allow live spectatorship, and the event is expected to bring in major investments, partnerships, and media interest from across the world.

As Tamil Nadu continues to balance excellence in traditional sports with progressive investments in digital arenas, the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025 mark a historic leap forward, not just for the state but for the entire Indian e-sport ecosystem.

The CM Trophy Games 2025 featured e-sports as a full-fledged medal event — the first time in India that e-sports has been recognised on par with traditional sporting disciplines within a state-run championship. Six titles featured in the 2025 edition, including EA FC25, Street Fighter 6, Pokémon Unite, BGMI, Valorant, and e-Chess.

The offline qualifiers for EA FC 25 and Street Fighter 6 were conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 4, 2025, while the rest of the titles will see online qualifiers to ensure inclusivity and participation across Tamil Nadu.

Over 4,500 registrations have already been recorded — a staggering indicator of the growing passion and acceptance of e-sports in the region of Tamil Nadu.

Prize pools have been set at par with Olympic-style sports. Individual winners stand to win up to Rs 1,00,000, with team titles offering up to Rs 75,000 per player for the winning team — a bold move to ensure parity and prestige for digital athletes.