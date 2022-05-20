ESports
Esports: BMPS Season 1 — Week 1, Day 1 — Overall Standings, Points table
Take a look at the overall standings of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1.
The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 kicked off with 24 qualified teams on Thursday. Fan-favourite Team Soul dominated the proceedings on the first day of round robin and sit comfortably at the top position.
Here, we take a look at the overall standings of BMPS Season 1.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Finish Points
|
Placement Points
|
Total Points
|
Chicken Dinner
|
1
|
Team Soul
|
48
|
48
|
96
|
2
|
2
|
Autobotz Esports
|
28
|
39
|
67
|
2
|
3
|
Hyderabad Hydras
|
24
|
25
|
49
|
0
|
4
|
FS Esports
|
15
|
31
|
46
|
1
|
5
|
Nigma Galaxy
|
18
|
25
|
43
|
0
|
6
|
OR Esports
|
13
|
26
|
39
|
0
|
7
|
Retribution RTR
|
15
|
20
|
35
|
1
|
8
|
Blind Esports
|
17
|
17
|
34
|
0
|
9
|
Team INS
|
10
|
23
|
33
|
0
|
10
|
Big Brother Esports
|
20
|
12
|
32
|
0
|
11
|
Team MG
|
15
|
16
|
31
|
0
|
12
|
ACBC Esports
|
16
|
15
|
31
|
0
|
13
|
R Esports
|
18
|
9
|
27
|
0
|
14
|
Hydra Official
|
17
|
9
|
26
|
0
|
15
|
Team XO
|
14
|
8
|
22
|
0
|
16
|
Team Kinetic
|
8
|
13
|
21
|
0
|
17
|
GOG Esports
|
11
|
7
|
18
|
0
|
18
|
EsportsWalaXWSF
|
7
|
10
|
17
|
0
|
19
|
Walkouts
|
9
|
5
|
14
|
0
|
20
|
UP50 Esports
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
0
|
21
|
Global Esports
|
7
|
3
|
10
|
0
|
22
|
Enigma Gaming
|
7
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
23
|
7sea Esports
|
7
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
24
|
Initiative Academy
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0