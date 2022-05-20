CWG Begin In
Esports: BMPS Season 1 — Week 1, Day 1 — Overall Standings, Points table

Take a look at the overall standings of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1.

2022-05-20

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 kicked off with 24 qualified teams on Thursday. Fan-favourite Team Soul dominated the proceedings on the first day of round robin and sit comfortably at the top position.

Here, we take a look at the overall standings of BMPS Season 1.

Position

Team

Finish Points

Placement Points

Total Points

Chicken Dinner

1

Team Soul

48

48

96

2

2

Autobotz Esports

28

39

67

2

3

Hyderabad Hydras

24

25

49

0

4

FS Esports

15

31

46

1

5

Nigma Galaxy

18

25

43

0

6

OR Esports

13

26

39

0

7

Retribution RTR

15

20

35

1

8

Blind Esports

17

17

34

0

9

Team INS

10

23

33

0

10

Big Brother Esports

20

12

32

0

11

Team MG

15

16

31

0

12

ACBC Esports

16

15

31

0

13

R Esports

18

9

27

0

14

Hydra Official

17

9

26

0

15

Team XO

14

8

22

0

16

Team Kinetic

8

13

21

0

17

GOG Esports

11

7

18

0

18

EsportsWalaXWSF

7

10

17

0

19

Walkouts

9

5

14

0

20

UP50 Esports

5

8

13

0

21

Global Esports

7

3

10

0

22

Enigma Gaming

7

2

9

0

23

7sea Esports

7

1

8

0

24

Initiative Academy

3

0

3

0

Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India 
