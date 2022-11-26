Bleed Esports crowned Skyesports SEA Championship winners

The Skyesports SEA Championship, a VCT OFF//SEASON event, has ended with Bleed Esports coming out on top. The Singaporean team took down the Thai representatives Made In Thailand (MITH) 3-1 in an intense final to claim the trophy.



Bleed Esports and MITH have a long-time rivalry during the VCT OFF//SEASON. With Bleed's revamped roster, they came into the Skyesports SEA Championship with high hopes. However, they had a terrible start to the tournament as they fell to MITH in the SEA Qualifier Playoffs. A run through the lower bracket, however, saw them make it to the Playoffs.

In the Playoffs, the two SEA teams faced off against the top two teams from the India Qualifier to determine the champion. Bleed Esports faced God Squad (former Global Esports roster) while MITH competed against Velocity Gaming.

Both SEA teams were able to win their respective encounters to set up an upper-bracket final rematch. This time, though, Bleed were able to get revenge by knocking MITH to the lower bracket. MITH got another chance at Bleed by winning the lower bracket final match to make it to the Grand Finals of the Skyesports SEA Championship.

Again, Bleed Esports turned out to be the better team and took the series 3-1. Bleed will pocket $15,000 of the $30,000 prize pool with this victory while MITH will get $6,500.

"We all feel really great after the win. This is the first tournament we played with the core five players. All the off-season is just a warm-up for us, we need to make sure that we have a good run next year [to make it to franchising]," said Bleed Esports' Crazyguy.