Ved "Beelzeboy" Bamb wins India’s first esports world title at Pokémon GO Worlds 2025

Ved "Beelzeboy" Bamb of India won the Pokémon GO World Championships 2025 on Sunday, August 17, in Anaheim, California, defeating Spain’s Leo "P4T0M4N" Marín 3-2 in the Grand Final.

The 21-year-old became the first Indian to claim an esports world championship title, securing victory after coming from the lower bracket and beating P4T0M4N twice to lift the trophy.

Beelzeboy, who had previously finished fourth at the 2024 edition, delivered a composed performance to clinch his maiden S-tier victory. He relied on key Pokémon choices—Lapras, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Steelix, and Shadow Annihilape—across the nine games of the final. Despite an early setback in Game 2, Beelzeboy regained momentum and sealed the series with decisive plays in Games 3 and 5, using Lapras to finish off P4T0M4N’s weakened Cradily for the championship point.

The Indian champion’s path highlighted strong tactical calls, including effective shield management and type matchups, which proved decisive in high-pressure moments. The win also earned him -$20,000 in prize money.

This marks India’s first world championship in Pokémon GO and in esports overall, a milestone achievement for the country’s competitive gaming scene. Beelzeboy’s victory comes a year after winning the 2024 Pokémon GO India National Championships and cements his reputation as a rising global force in the game.

Elsewhere at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, Peru won the Pokémon Unite title, while champions were also crowned in Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet categories.