17,000 fans attend Gaming Thiruvizha in Chennai

Skyesports, the premier global IP and community builder, has successfully wrapped up the first-ever edition of Gaming Thiruvizha at the Chennai Trade Centre on August 30–31, bringing together more than 17,000 fans across two unforgettable days of gaming, anime, stand-up comedy, cosplay, music, and culture.

Gaming Thiruvizha turned out to be more than an event as it became a two-day carnival. From esports showdowns at LAN zones to cosplay walks, live stand-up, and Tamil cultural showcases, the Chennai crowd transformed the Trade Centre into a festival that truly belonged to them.

Fans didn’t just attend; they stayed, celebrated, and created memories together.





The audience mix was as vibrant as the festival itself: college students, families, and kids all came together, proving that gaming and anime are no longer niche hobbies, but shared cultural movements.

Powered by AMD, with ticketing exclusively on KYN, Gaming Thiruvizha was hosted in association with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and supported by AGS Cinemas as the Chennai Edition Theatre Partner.

Commenting on the conclusion of the Gaming Thiruvizha, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, said, “We couldn’t have asked for a better first edition of the Gaming Mahotsav. The energy of the crowd and the diversity of the audience reminded us why we built this IP — to bridge the gap between casual gamers and esports, and to create a space where gaming, anime, and culture thrive together. Next up, we will be bringing the concept to Bangalore in late September,” said Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports.

The festival also welcomed dignitaries including Meghantha Reddy (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu), Darez A. (MD, Guidance Tamil Nadu), and Gayathri Thyagarajan (Founder & CEO, Kynhood Technologies), underlining the growing recognition of gaming and esports as part of Tamil Nadu’s cultural and creative economy.

Highlights of the event included:

● LAN tournaments across BGMI, Valorant, and other titles, with fans cheering players on in true stadium style.

● A pan-India Cosplay competition bringing cosplayers from across the country with stunning costumes judged by top creators and anime experts.

● Red Bull Armageddon, India’s first all-Armageddon format chess tournament, brought together over 350 players in Chennai with International Master Tania Sachdev and Grandmaster M. Shyam Sundar leading the action.

● Merch alleys buzzing with anime and gaming collectibles alongside local Tamil art.

● Stand-out experiential booths and meet-and-greets with Team Tamilas, Autobotz Esports, and Welt Esports.

● PVR Cinemas set up local food experience stalls for attendees





With India on track to reach 700 million gamers by 2027, and anime/cosplay engagement skyrocketing across social media, Gaming Thiruvizha demonstrated that hyperlocal, immersive festivals are the way forward.

Gaming Thiruvizha is the first chapter of Skyesports’ Gaming Mahotsav, a six-city touring pop culture festival with regional editions in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kochi, and Pune. Each stop blends gaming, anime, music, comics, and local culture into one cohesive community celebration.