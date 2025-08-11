Suraj Narredu creates history with Shergar Cup 2025 triumph at Ascot

Suraj Narredu, celebrated as the Magic Man of India, etched his name in the history books by captaining Team Asia to their maiden Shergar Cup title at Britain’s world-famous Ascot Racecourse.

Partnered with Japanese riders Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, Narredu delivered two race wins, a crucial runner-up finish, and the narrowest of victories - pipping Team Europe by just a single point.

The Shergar Cup, inaugurated in 1999 and held at Ascot since 2000, is a one-of-a-kind team-based horse racing spectacle featuring six handicap races.

Attracting nearly 30,000 fans each year, it is often dubbed “racing’s most popular event.” The 2025 edition was historic, as it introduced Team Asia for the first time, replacing the long-running all-women “Girls” team in the competition’s four-squad format.

In a fiercely contested finish, Asia scored 68 points, edging Europe (67), with Great Britain & Ireland third (62) and the Rest of the World fourth (55). Australia’s Hugh Bowman claimed the Silver Saddle award for the leading jockey of the day.

Narredu’s standout moment came aboard Fireblade, trained by Dylan Cunha, as he powered to victory in the Shergar Cup Stayers.

Sakai added another win for the team in the Shergar Cup Sprint on Prince of India.

Congratulations Suraj Narredu, for leading Team Asia to clinch the Shergar Cup 2025 at Royal Ascot. A great day for Indian Racing.https://t.co/1NV5EfrLko

@surajnarreduofficial @MysoreRaceClub pic.twitter.com/tmSoUvMqpB — Mysore Race Club (@MysoreRaceClub) August 11, 2025

Riding in a tactically measured two-mile race, Narredu seized control early and kept challengers at bay to win by almost two lengths. “Being a debut team and winning today is icing on the cake,” he said. “This is a new team now, but I’m certain they’ll be a force in the years ahead.”

With a glittering career tally of over 2,400 wins, Narredu continues the proud racing legacy of his father and uncle. “It’s a dream come true,” he reflected. “I always imagined this moment, but living it is surreal. This is one of the greatest days of my life, and I’m honoured to bring this trophy back to India.”

To cap off the victory, Narredu thrilled the crowd with his first-ever flying dismount - a celebratory leap made famous by his idol Frankie Dettori - bringing the Ascot faithful to their feet and sealing a day Indian racing fans will never forget.