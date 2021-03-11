Krishna Raj Singh wins 13 medals at National Equestrian Championship

Krishna Raj Singh Jadon bagged 13 medals at the Uttar Pradesh Horse Show (UPHS) and Noida Horse Show (NHS), which were part of the recently concluded National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship held at Gautam Buddha University from March 5-10.

He won gold medals in trot carrot and peg (UPHS and NHS both), mounted stick and wall race in UPHS in pole bending (UPHS and NHS both) and balloon bursting (UPHS). Jadon said, "It feels great to have so many medals as I was training hard for this game from months and I feel that my hard work & confidence paid me off with such a big token of happiness. Really happy and I look forward to continue this form & perform well in future events.

"The National Equestrian Championship was organised by Equestrian Federation of India in association with Equiwings Sports. A total of 148 Indian riders and more than 170 horses participated at national championship.

Tent Pegging is a sport that features a mounted horseman riding at a gallop and uses a sword or a lance to pierce pickup and carry away a small ground target symbolic of a tent peg. Tent Pegging was included as an official sport by Olympic Council of Asia in 1982 and is an International schedule game now.