Equestrian: India's Anush Agarwalla impresses at Holtkämper Dressurtage GP

India’s rising equestrian talent Anush Agarwalla delivered an impressive performance at the Holtkämper Dressurtage Grand Prix in Bielefeld, Germany.

Anush earned a personal best score of 69.44% in only his second Grand Prix appearance with his new equine partner, Etro.

The performance marked a significant milestone for Anush and Etro, who have been working together for just a few months. Their growing partnership was on full display as they executed a graceful and technically refined test, drawing praise from both judges and spectators.

“I am very proud of our performance together,” said Anush.

“Etro and I have learned a lot from each other in a short time. It’s been months of hard work behind the scenes, and I’m happy we could showcase that today. While there's still room for improvement, this is a strong start to the season, and I’m excited to build from here.”

The pair will soon take their partnership to the international stage, competing at their first international show together – the CDI 3* in Lier, Belgium, later this week.

Held at the renowned Azelhof Equestrian Centre, the Lier event is known for attracting top-level talent, and Anush is looking forward to the challenge.

“Competing internationally with Etro is something I’ve been looking forward to, and I’m very excited for what’s ahead,” he added.

Anush Agarwalla continues to make history as one of the pioneers of Indian dressage on the global stage, and his latest performance is another step forward in an inspiring journey.