EFI sends Anush Agarwalla's entry to Olympics, prepares for AGM

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has officially sent rider Anush Agarwalla’s entry to the IOA for participation in the Paris Olympics after the court upheld its selection criteria.

The inclusion of Anush as India's sole representative at the Paris Olympics was challenged by Shruti Vora but the Delhi High Court upheld the selection criteria of EFI.

The federation is also gearing up for its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) even as a few members of the court re-instated Executive Council have expressed reservations about the July 21 meeting.

The EC members are scheduled to meet on Friday. It will be the first meeting after a Delhi High Court order re-instated the council to maintain the status quo.



“The EFI has sent Anush’s entry after the court ruled in its favour. The EFI did not expect that the court order will be challenged further,” said a member of the EC.



“The AGM notice has also been put on the website. Not everyone is in favour of the AGM because the audited accounts have not been presented before the EC and the agenda of the AGM has also not been approved by the EC,” said the member.



An EFI official said that holding AGM has been mandated by the Sports Code and it’s crucial to go for one since the budget for the next year has to be okayed.



According to the details on the EFI website, the EFI spent close to Rs 4 crore in the year 2023-24 and the proposed budget for the 2024-25 season is Rs 5 crore 77 lakh.

