Asian Games 2022 equestrian trials to be held in Mumbai

The 19th Asian Games equestrian (show jumping) trials for the selections will take place from 12th to 16th December 2021 at the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalakshmi race course, Mumbai. Athletes aged 16 and above will be eligible for participation. Organized by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), athletes from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai along with host city Mumbai, will be taking part in the trials which will have two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify under the following categories:



CATEGORIES

(a) Show Jumping 1.40 m over two rounds for team qualification

(b) Show Jumping 1.50 m over two rounds for individual qualification

This is the first time ever Mumbai will be playing host to the equestrian Asian Games selection 2nd and 3rd round of trials in December 2021 and January 2022. The trials will take place under the supervision of Judges (Mr. Francis Henry Andre Normandin from France, Ms Maria De Uriarte Spain FEI3 Arbaiza from Spain and Mr. Jody Leonce F Fourneau from Belgium) appointed by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Earlier this year Mumbai witnessed numerous young athletes participate in the REL qualifiers and FEI Jumping World Challenge (South zone) organised adhering to international standards at ARC. Post Asian games trials, the city will also be playing host to the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and Senior National Equestrian Championship (SNEC) in December and January respectively.

Shyam Mehta, President of ARC, said, "We are obliged to host two trials of Asian games at ARC in December and January respectively. In 2021 ARC hosted numerous tournaments including REL qualifiers, FEI jumping world challenge and other events which were happening at regular intervals and occasions. In recent months we witnessed many youngsters keenly turn up to take on the sport by participating in as many practice sessions apart from tournaments. We're excited to see the competition as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India at the international stage."

Col Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General, Equestrian Federation of India says, "We at EFI are taking progressive steps to provide our riders with International exposures in India and prepare them for Asian Games 2022. After successful completion of the first show jumping selection trial in Bengaluru, we are delighted to bring the second selection trial to Mumbai. This will be an opportunity for all promising athletes & horses across the country to showcase their skills and secure a place for themselves to represent India at the 19th Asian Games. Show Jumping as an individual and team sport is gaining popularity and the federation will continue to promote the sport and support athletes to compete at the highest level".

About Amateur Riders' Club:



Established in 1942, The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse-riding clubs in India. This non-governmental (NGO) and non-profit organization (NPO) located at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, offers riding throughout the year to members as well as non-members. The club provides professional training in all disciplines of equestrian sport like Polo, Show Jumping and Dressage as well as houses about 150 horses. It has been the driving force for the growth of equestrian sport for over 75 years. From known Bollywood actors, businessmen to royals, all have trained at ARC.

ARC is the only facility in Mumbai providing exclusive stables with world class horse care and trained grooms to its members to house their thorough bred and warm blood horses. It also has 4 horse riding arenas including an international standard all weather riding arena and a floodlit polo arena, as well as a polo field. Every year it hosts the Annual Mumbai Horse Show featuring acclaimed Polo Tournaments like The Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy, Aditya Birla Memorial Cup, Southern Command Cup and Show jumping and Dressage competitions like the FEI World Show Jumping, the Mumbai Equestrian League, etc. It takes pride in providing well trained horses with top class coaches from across the world and India. It also takes pride to have offered training facilities to India's show jumpers in the Asian Games.