Asian Equestrian C'ships: Ashish Limaye wins India's first-ever gold medal in eventing

Ashish Limaye scripted history in Pattaya on Wednesday, winning India’s first-ever gold medal at the Asian Equestrian Championships in Thailand.

He clinched the top prize in the three-day eventing competition with a total score of 29.4, becoming the first Indian to win an individual continental gold since the 1982 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Indian team comprising Ashish, Shashank Kanumuri, and Shashank Kataria secured the silver medal with a combined score of 121.8, finishing just behind Thailand (117.6).

Ashish Limaye becomes 🇮🇳India's 1⃣st Asian Championships 🥇 medallist in #Equestrian



He wins the Eventing gold medal with a final score of 29.4. Meanwhile, Team India settled for a 🥈 medal behind Thailand. pic.twitter.com/PdcqPUGPRt — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 3, 2025

A Redemption of Asian Games

Riding his horse Willy Be Dun, Ashish was placed third after the Dressage round, trailing behind Asian Games gold and silver medallists Hua Tian (China) and Korntawat Samran (Thailand).

He staged a remarkable comeback in the Cross-country and Jumping phases, producing flawless rounds with no time penalties, which propelled him to the top of the podium.

Ashish had come close to a podium finish at the 2023 Asian Games as well, leading after the Dressage round with a superb score of 26.90. However, he was later disqualified in the second round after missing a jump and ultimately finished last.

With these two medals in eventing, along with three medals from the Dressage events, India has now achieved its best-ever tally at the Asian Equestrian Championships, five medals (one gold and four silver).