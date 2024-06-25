EFI selects Anush Agarwalla as India’s representative for the Paris Olympics

New Delhi: The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has picked Anush Agarwalla to represent the country at the upcoming Paris Games in Dressage event after he pipped close contender Shruti Vora on better average after a careful evaluation of the recent performances of the contenders.

It will be India's first ever entry at the Dressage event at the Olympics as largely riders in past editions competed in Eventing categories only.

5th Olympic MER this weekend at CDI 4* Kronberg🤩🤩

Thank you Sir Caramello for taking me to the biggest shows of the year and achieving these results, while competing against multiple Olympic Champions 🥹🤎

Excited for what’s in store for us ahead! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/KTjp3yRxAa — Anush Agarwalla (@AnushAgarwalla) June 23, 2024

﻿Better average and consistency



Agarwalla has been consistent since the qualification period began last year and achieved Minimum Eligibility Requirement four times while veteran Shruti Vora earned the required two MERs this month.



When an average was taken out of the contenders in the assessment, Anush emerged winner. He had an average score of 67.695 % which was better than Shruti’s 67.163 %.



As per the criteria set by the Federation, a rider-horse combination is required to achieve a minimum of 67% twice between January 1, 2023 and June 24, 2024 to be eligible for the Paris Games qualification.



According to EFI selection criteria, if more than one athlete is eligible then the athlete with the highest average in Grand Prix out of the best four events in the past one year shall be chosen to participate.

Scores at only FEI level competitions 3* and above are counted. These scores have to be achieved at shows from 2023 to 2024 list of MER events.



Shruti (with horse Magnanimous) had earned her second MER of the year with her second-place finish at the Brno Grand Prix in Czech Republic, where she scored 68.174 in the Dressage event, there by becoming eligible for Olympic qualification.



Shruti had earned her first MER early this month when she became the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event Dressage World Cup, held in Lipica, Sloevania with 67.761. Her other two GP performances had scores of 66.543 % and 66.174 % which were below MER level.



Anush Agarwalla achieved MERs four times – 67.936% (Wiesbaden, May 2024), 68.261 % (December 2023 in Mechelen), 67.152 % (December 2023 in Frankfurt), and 67.804 % (October 2023 in Wroclaw).



The decision was taken unanimously by the Executive Council and the President put his stamp on this decision.



Fouaad Mirza had represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Before him Imtiaz Anees competed in 2000 Sydney Games while Indrajit Lamba took field in 1996 Atlanta Games.

Jitendrajit Sngh Ahluwalia, Hussain Singh, Mohammed Khan and Darya Singh had all competed at the 1980 Moscow Games.

