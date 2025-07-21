Anush Agarwalla clinches first victory with Mare Floriana at German dressage event

Anush Agarwalla scripted a memorable moment in his career by winning the dressage event at the Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open in Germany, marking his maiden victory with his young mare, Floriana.

Agarwalla, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, scored an impressive 69.891%, securing the top spot in a six-rider field comprising solely of German competitors. Pia Piotrowski and Katharina Hemmer finished second and third, respectively.

This win not only marked the first competitive success for the duo at the S level (advanced dressage), but also came in just their second appearance together. Floriana, a promising seven-year-old, showed maturity well beyond her experience, earning praise from her rider.

"I'm incredibly proud of Floriana. This was only her second S competition, and she handled it with maturity beyond her years," said Agarwalla.

Reflecting on the moment, he expressed gratitude towards his trainer:

"Winning here is a special moment for both of us. I want to sincerely thank Anna Scholermann for her constant guidance, training, and belief in us. This is just the beginning for Floriana, and I’m excited about what the future holds."

The triumph adds another feather to the cap of Anush Agarwalla, reinforcing his status as one of India’s leading dressage talents on the international circuit.