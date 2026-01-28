Track Asia Cup: Chennai ready to host its first UCI Class 2 cycling event – Preview

Chennai is gearing up to host Asia’s fastest riders when the Track Asia Cup I, a UCI Class-2 Track Cycling competition, gets underway at the SDAT Cycling Velodrome from January 29-31.

The prestigious continental meet will see top track cyclists from 11 countries featuring 70 international and 50 Indian cyclists, including those from SDAT Hostels.

Cyclists from Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Maldives, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Uzbekistan and hosts India will be vying for top honours.

The competition will be contested across 11 events including Sprint, Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit, 1km Time Trial, Keirin, team Sprint, Scratch Race, Omnium, Madison, Points Race and Elimination.

The meet, organised by the Tamil Nadu Cycling Association (TNCA) in association with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), comes with a total prize purse of USD 10,000 to be awarded to the winners.

Schedule

January 29: Men Elite - Individual Pursuit

Men Junior - Individual Pursuit

Women Junior - Individual Pursuit

Men Elite - Keirin

Men Junior - Keirin

Women Elite - Team Sprint

Women Junior - Team Sprint

Men Junior - Sprint

Women Elite - Sprint

Women Junior - Sprint

Men Elite - Team Pursuit

Men Elite - Team Sprint

Men Junior - Team Sprint

Men Elite - Omnium

Women Elite - Omnium

Men Elite - Scratch

Men Junior - Scratch

Women Junior - Scratch

Men Elite - Sprint

Women Elite - Keirin

Men Elite - Time Trial

Men Junior - Time Trial

Women Elite - Time Trial

Women Junior - Time Trial

Men Elite - Madison

Men Elite - Points Race

Women Elite - Points Race

Men Elite - Elimination Race

Women Elite - Elimination Race