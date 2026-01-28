Cycling
Track Asia Cup: Chennai ready to host its first UCI Class 2 cycling event – Preview
All you need to know about the Track Asia Cup I in Chennai from January 29-31.
Chennai is gearing up to host Asia’s fastest riders when the Track Asia Cup I, a UCI Class-2 Track Cycling competition, gets underway at the SDAT Cycling Velodrome from January 29-31.
The prestigious continental meet will see top track cyclists from 11 countries featuring 70 international and 50 Indian cyclists, including those from SDAT Hostels.
Cyclists from Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Maldives, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Uzbekistan and hosts India will be vying for top honours.
The competition will be contested across 11 events including Sprint, Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit, 1km Time Trial, Keirin, team Sprint, Scratch Race, Omnium, Madison, Points Race and Elimination.
The meet, organised by the Tamil Nadu Cycling Association (TNCA) in association with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), comes with a total prize purse of USD 10,000 to be awarded to the winners.
Schedule
January 29: Men Elite - Individual Pursuit
Men Junior - Individual Pursuit
Women Junior - Individual Pursuit
Men Elite - Keirin
Men Junior - Keirin
Women Elite - Team Sprint
Women Junior - Team Sprint
Men Junior - Sprint
Women Elite - Sprint
Women Junior - Sprint
Men Elite - Team Pursuit
Men Elite - Team Sprint
Men Junior - Team Sprint
Men Elite - Omnium
Women Elite - Omnium
Men Elite - Scratch
Men Junior - Scratch
Women Junior - Scratch
Men Elite - Sprint
Women Elite - Keirin
Men Elite - Time Trial
Men Junior - Time Trial
Women Elite - Time Trial
Women Junior - Time Trial
Men Elite - Madison
Men Elite - Points Race
Women Elite - Points Race
Men Elite - Elimination Race
Women Elite - Elimination Race