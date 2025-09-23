Road Cycling World C'ships: Harshita Jakhar finishes 39th in women's junior time trial

India's Harshita Jakhar finished 39th in junior women's time trial at the 2025 Road Cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday.

Jakhar, the only Indian representation in the global event, clocked 30:47.03s to complete the race.

The 18-year-old Indian was nearly five minutes slower than the winner Megan Arens, who registered 25:47.41s, in the race.

In a time trial race, cyclists race alone in a pre-decided course, starting one after the other at set intervals. The rider, who crosses the finish line fastest is declared the winner.

Jakhar is one of India's brightest young prospects in cycling. She shot to fame after winning a second consecutive bronze medal at the Junior Asia Road Cycling Championships in February earlier this year.

She followed it up with a triple gold at the Khelo India Youth Games, firmly establishing herself as the one of the fastest rising athletes in the country.