Asian Track Cycling C'ships 2026: Indian cyclists to look out for

India's top cyclists are currently competing at the 2026 Asian Track Cycling Championships, which is being held at the Tagaytay City Velodrome in the Philippines from March 25 to 31.

The Indian contingent is chasing its first senior medal after three years, after having two consecutive medalless outings at the continental showdown.

This year, the competition has much more importance for India, as this is probably the last chance for the cyclists to showcase their potential ahead of Asian Games selections.

Leading the Indian contingent in the Philippines is once again the trio of Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Celestina from Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Celestina has been on a continuous rise in the women's sprint category and impressed on the opening day, leading the women's team sprint to a new national record alongside Triyasha Paul and Keerthi.

On the second day, David Beckham also had a good outing, reaching the final of the men's Keirin ahead of former world medalist Shinji Nakano of Japan.

Although he missed out on India's first-ever Keirin medal, finishing 5th in the final, he has shown some positive signs ahead of his main event, the individual sprint.

The competition will continue for the next four days, and India will hope to open its medal account, especially in the individual sprint event, from the former medalist, Ronaldo Singh.

Harshita Jakhar and Meenakshi will be two more rising youngsters to watch out for in the coming days, having shown an immense rise in the last couple of years.

Indian Squad for the Asian Cycling Championships

Men: Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Harshveer Singh, Vishvjeet Singh, Sahil Kumar, Dinesh Kumar

Women: Celestina, Triyasha Paul, Keerthi Rangaswamy, Swasti Singh, Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi