Indian Cyclist Esow Alban hit by speeding bikers during training ride

India's top cyclist Esow Alban suffered minor injuries after being struck from behind by two speeding bikers while on a routine training ride near the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who hails from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is currently based at the SAI Cycling Academy, which boasts one of the country’s best velodrome facilities, recognized by the global cycling body UCI.

Recounting the incident on Instagram, Esow said, “I was hit from behind by two bikers going over 100 km/h. I was riding in my lane, focused and disciplined. They still blamed me and showed no remorse.” He added that he was grateful to have escaped with only a few scratches, though his hands and backside were bruised, and the rear wheel of his cycle was badly damaged.

“This could’ve been much worse — not just for me, but for any cyclist out there. We are not obstacles on the road; we are human beings, athletes, and representatives of our country. Please respect cyclists. Give us space. Give us safety,” he appealed.

Esow became a trailblazer in Indian cycling when he won a silver medal in the keirin event at the 2018 Junior Track World Championships — the first individual global medal for India in the sport. He followed it up with a silver in sprint and a bronze in keirin at the 2019 edition.

Cycling Federation of India Secretary General Maninder Pal Singh confirmed that the injuries were not serious. “It was a minor accident. Esow received first aid and is now resting in his room. He should be able to resume training tomorrow,” Singh told PTI.