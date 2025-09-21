India to host 2029 Asian Track Cycling Championships

India has been awarded the hosting rights of the 2029 Asian Track and Para Track Cycling Championships, the Cycling Federation of India announced on Sunday.

"India has successfully bid for and been awarded the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2029," the federation said in a social media post.





This development comes after a committee meeting of Asian Cycling Federation on Thursday.

"Following the discussions held during the ACC Management Committee Meeting held on 18 September 2025, I am pleased to inform you that the Cycling Federation of India has been awarded the hosting rights for the upcoming 2029 Asian Track and Para Track Cycling Championship as a result of successful bid," the ACC President Amarjit Singh Gill wrote in a mail to CFI.



