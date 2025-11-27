HCL Cyclothon to debut in Bengaluru with ₹30 lakh prize purse

The HCL Cyclothon will host its first-ever Bengaluru edition on February 8, 2026, bringing one of India’s largest road cycling events to the city’s NICE Road corridor.

Organised by the HCL Group in partnership with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the event features a prize purse of ₹30 lakh and is designed to promote competitive cycling, community participation and active living.

The Cyclothon has previously seen strong participation in Noida, Chennai and Hyderabad, drawing more than 15,000 cyclists from 25 states. Its Bengaluru debut aims to build on this success with world-class race certification, safety protocols and technical oversight provided by CFI.

Participants can register in three categories: Professionals, Amateurs and the Green Ride.

1. Professionals: Open exclusively to CFI-licensed cyclists aged 18–35, featuring a 50 km road race and prize money for the top finishers and teams.

2. Amateurs: Includes a 50 km road race and a 32 km MTB race, with awards across age groups 18–30, 30–40, 40–50 and 50+.

3. Green Ride: A 16 km non-competitive ride for participants aged 16 and above, aimed at encouraging fitness-focused cycling.

Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand, HCL Group, said: “At HCL, sport is a reflection of our core values: pushing boundaries, nurturing talent, and amplifying human potential. We are especially delighted to bring the HCL Cyclothon to Bengaluru, a city with a vibrant and passionate cycling community. HCL Cyclothon Bengaluru aims to bring that spirit alive by giving both professional and amateur cyclists a platform to challenge themselves, compete, and grow. We expect participation from across India, highlighting the expanding depth and enthusiasm for cycling in the country. Through initiatives like the Cyclothon, we hope to inspire more people to discover what’s possible when passion meets perseverance.”

Maninder Singh, Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India, added: “The introduction of HCL Cyclothon in Bengaluru underscores the remarkable rise of cycling in India. Our partnership with HCL goes beyond promoting cycling as a healthy lifestyle—it is about strengthening the sport at a competitive level. Events like these create opportunities, build talent, and pave the way for India to make a strong mark on the global cycling stage.”

Registrations are open on www.hclcyclothon.com until January 26, 2026.