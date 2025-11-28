CFI announces selection trials for India’s first UCI 2.2 category Road Race

Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has announced selection trials for Indian men’s elite riders, with an aim to field two teams, namely ‘India A’ and ‘India B’, for the forthcoming Bajaj Pune Grand Tour – India’s first UCI 2.2 category Road Race from January 19-23, 2026.

The National Road Cycling Championship-cum-selection trials are scheduled from 2-6 December 2025, at Sambalpur, Odisha. The shortlisted athletes will further be evaluated through a National Road Race in Pune on 28 December 2025.

The presence of two Indian teams - 'India A’ and ‘India B’- will provide a broader platform for emerging and seasoned cyclists alike to demonstrate their prowess on a national and international stage.

The ambitious Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is India’s flagship event aimed at earning Pune and India’s permanent window in the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) global calendar.

The inaugural edition will attract elite international cyclists, promising fierce competition and world-class sporting action. The Tour will feature four stages, 437-km challenging routes that will wind through the scenic landscapes of Pune district, making it one of the most awaited cycling competitions in the country.

Speaking on the upcoming selection trial, Mr Maninder Pal Singh, General Secretary, Cycling Federation of India, said: “The National Championship-cum-selection trials are a crucial step towards assembling our strongest line-ups for the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026. The introduction of two teams, India A and India B, reflects our focus on nurturing a broader pool of talent and elevating the standard of Indian cycling.”