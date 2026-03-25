Asian Track Cycling 2026: Indian women's sprint, pursuit teams set National Record

The Indian women's sprint and pursuit teams set a new national record each at the 2026 Asian Track Cycling Championships on Wednesday.

The sprint team comprising of Triyasha Paul, Keerti Rangaswamy, and Celestina clocked 49.525s in the women's elite sprint first round against Malaysia.

🚨#news l National Record for the Indian women's sprint team 🇮🇳🚴‍♀️



Celestina Chelobroy, Triyasha Paul & Keerthi Rangaswamy clocked 49.525s at the Asian Track Cycling Championships🏆



But unfortunately, the team exited against Malaysia (48.086s) in round-1 🥲#IndianCycling… pic.twitter.com/M7z5p7ef09 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 25, 2026





Despite the national record, it wasn't enough for India to pip the Malaysians, who clocked 48.086s to knock the Indians out and qualify for the gold medal race.

Triyasha was the fastest of the three Indians, clocking 14.716s for her lap around the velodrome. Keerti clocked 15.309s whereas Celestina registered a timing of 19.500s.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's elite pursuit team of Swasti Singh, Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, and Meenakshi Rohilla clocked 4:37.645s to set a national record.

Elsewhere, the Indian women's junior sprint team of Namita Violet, Aabha Soman, Thabitha S bagged the silver medal with a timing of 52.817s.