24-time World Champion expresses disappointment over exclusion of billiards, snooker at National Games

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani has been left disappointed after discovering that his sports - billiards and snooker, are not a part of the upcoming National Games, set to take place after a long hiatus of 7 years.

Taking to his social media to express his disappointment, Advani, a 24-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation world champion wrote a letter to the Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur.

"It comes as a great disappointment that Billiards and Snooker has not been included in the National Games this year in Gujarat. As per the IDA directive, Billiards & Snooker were part of the 2019 National Games which were scheduled to be held in Goa. However, it is extremely unfortunate that our sport has been excluded from the deferred edition which is to be held in Sep/Oct, 2022," the Padma Bhushan awardee wrote in his letter.

Billiards and Snooker not part of National Games. Disappointed. My letter of appeal to Hon Sports Minister Sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sWesw7SWP0 — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) September 6, 2022

The National Games 2022 will begin on 27th September and continue till 10th October in Gujarat. Set to be held across six cities — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, the National Games 2022 will see athletes from all over the country taking part and competing in as many as 36 sporting disciplines.