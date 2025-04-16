Sourav Kothari pockets 2025 IBSF World Billiards Title

Sourav Kothari displayed vintage billiards and stellar composure to claim the The 2025 IBSF World Billiards Championship Carlow, Ireland on Wednesday.

In an all-India summit clash, Kothari got the better of old rival and the much heralded Pankaj Advani 725-480 to pocket the world title.

This is Kothari's second world title.

The final witnessed thrilling battle between two top contenders from India.

It was a clash of styles with Pankaj Advani's finesse and break-building control facing off against Sourav Kothari's tactical aggression and scoring power.

Kothari, who came to the final holding the highest break of 490 in this tournament, which he crafted during the group stage matches, continued his fine form and ensured that there was no door ajar for Advani.

The 2025 IBSF World Billiards Championship was played in a 'Timed Format' which demands both precision and strategic endurance from the participants.

Earlier in a semifinal clash, Pankaj Advani, a decorated multiple-time world champion, produced a commanding display in his semifinal against fellow Indian cueist Dhruv Sitwala.

With a series of high-caliber breaks — 205, 173, 117, and 166, Advani maintained control throughout the match.

Despite some resistance from Sitwala, who managed a few composed visits, the encounter concluded 1070–300, underscoring Advani’s tactical sharpness and elite break-building ability at the highest level of professional billiards.

Meanwhile, Sourav Kothari faced a stern challenge from David Causier of England, a former world champion known for his rapid scoring ability.

Kothari established a lead of around 700 points with outstanding breaks of 263 and 299 in the first session, but Causier fought back with a brilliant 326 to close the gap in second session. Despite the pressure, Kothari held steady, using his tactical awareness and game management to secure an 864–547 victory and a place in the final.

(With inputs from IBSF Media)