Sourav Kothari named Pacific International Snooker Champion
World billiards champion Sourav Kothari on Monday won the 2022 Lance Pannell-Pacific International Snooker Championship.
In the final, Kothari thrashed top-ranked Australian cueist Johl Younger 4-0 in the best of seven frames, with a high break of 93 in the third frame.
After topping his league, Kothari defeated Australian Cale Barrett 3-1 in the quarters and the talented Charlie Chafe 3-1 in the semifinals respectively.
He last had won the title in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Kothari will now be participating in the 2022 Pacific International Billiards beginning here on Tuesday.
