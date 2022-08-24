Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cue Sports
Double podium finish for India in IBSF World Junior Snooker C'ships
Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian won silver and bronze medals at the ongoing World Junior Snooker Championships.
India's Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the U-21 Women's event at the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships in Bucharest, Romania.
Ramachandran lost to Thailand's Panchaya Channoi 1-4 in the summit clash on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Pandian also went down Channoi 0-3, settling for bronze.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the cueists for their achievements. "Many Congratulations Champs!! Well Done," the SAI tweeted. Last year, Tamil Nadu's Ramachandran clinched the first position in the women's (1st leg) round-robin league of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers.
Next Story