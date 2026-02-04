Cue Sports
Pankaj Advani wins silver at 2026 Asian Snooker C'ships
Pankaj Advani went down 1-4 in the final, after winning the first frame.
India's Pankaj Advani clinched the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Snooker Championships in Qatar on Wednesday.
Advani, 40, went down 1-4 to China's Deng Haohui in the final to finish as the runner-up in the continental championship.
Advani had a good start to the contest as he won the first frame to take a 1-0 lead in the title clash. But the Chinese cueist bounced back to win the next three frames and dash his hopes.
Earlier, Advani had topped Group A with two wins in as many matches to advance to the next round. He Ahmed Bashir of Oman 4-0 to open his campaign before getting the better off Sri Lanka's Mohamed Thaha Irshath 4-3 in a closely fought battle.
He then blanked Mohamed Shehab of the United Arab Emirates 4-0 in the quarter-finals, before beating Iran's Shahin Sabzi 4-1 to qualify for the