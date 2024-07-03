Pankaj Advani makes winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani, vying for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles, started his campaign at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship on a high in Riyadh.



The Indian cueist beat Myanmar’s Aung Phyo 4-2 in his first match, while in the second match, he emerged victorious in a thrilling win over Thailand’s Yuttapop Pakpoj 4-3.

In the first match against Aung Phyo, Pankaj took an early lead with a strong performance, winning Frame 1 with a score of 100(86)-35. Continuing his momentum in Frame 2, Pankaj dominated the frame, finishing 104-34.

However, Aung Phyo fought back, narrowly edging out Pankaj 83(66)-101(54) in Frame 3.

Aung Phyo levelled the match by winning another close frame 35-100(61).

Pankaj remained composed under pressure and regained control, winning the next frame convincingly 100(53)-26, and he sealed the match with a commanding 100(100)-14 victory.

In his second match, Pankaj overcame Thailand’s Yuttapop Pakpoj in a thrilling win. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both the players putting their best performance for the fans.

In Frame 1, Pankaj started strong, winning 100(93)-00 with a phenomenal break. He continued his dominance, taking the next frame 101-03. However, in the next frame, Yuttapop fought back, winning the frame 61-100.

Pankaj responded with a near-perfect frame, securing it 102(99)-05. In Frame 5, Yuttapop showed resilience and won a tightly contested battle 79(70)-101(60).

Riding high on confidence, Yuttapop levelled the match by taking the frame 80-100. In the decisive final frame, Pankaj displayed nerves of steel, clinching the match 100(72)-18.

Speaking after his win, Pankaj said, “It is always good to start a tournament on a positive note. These two victories have boosted my confidence and I have my eyes set on my target. Given that the sport is quite unpredictable, I am not taking anything for granted.”