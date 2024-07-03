Olympics Begin In
Pankaj Advani makes winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

Advani beat Myanmar’s Aung Phyo in his first match, while in the second match, he emerged victorious in a thrilling win over Thailand’s Yuttapop Pakpoj.

Pankaj Advani is looking for a hat trick of titles at the Asian Billiards Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated: 3 July 2024 8:28 AM GMT

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani, vying for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles, started his campaign at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship on a high in Riyadh.

The Indian cueist beat Myanmar’s Aung Phyo 4-2 in his first match, while in the second match, he emerged victorious in a thrilling win over Thailand’s Yuttapop Pakpoj 4-3.

In the first match against Aung Phyo, Pankaj took an early lead with a strong performance, winning Frame 1 with a score of 100(86)-35. Continuing his momentum in Frame 2, Pankaj dominated the frame, finishing 104-34.

However, Aung Phyo fought back, narrowly edging out Pankaj 83(66)-101(54) in Frame 3.

Aung Phyo levelled the match by winning another close frame 35-100(61).

Pankaj remained composed under pressure and regained control, winning the next frame convincingly 100(53)-26, and he sealed the match with a commanding 100(100)-14 victory.

In his second match, Pankaj overcame Thailand’s Yuttapop Pakpoj in a thrilling win. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both the players putting their best performance for the fans.

In Frame 1, Pankaj started strong, winning 100(93)-00 with a phenomenal break. He continued his dominance, taking the next frame 101-03. However, in the next frame, Yuttapop fought back, winning the frame 61-100.

Pankaj responded with a near-perfect frame, securing it 102(99)-05. In Frame 5, Yuttapop showed resilience and won a tightly contested battle 79(70)-101(60).

Riding high on confidence, Yuttapop levelled the match by taking the frame 80-100. In the decisive final frame, Pankaj displayed nerves of steel, clinching the match 100(72)-18.

Speaking after his win, Pankaj said, “It is always good to start a tournament on a positive note. These two victories have boosted my confidence and I have my eyes set on my target. Given that the sport is quite unpredictable, I am not taking anything for granted.”

