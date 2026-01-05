Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari dies at 67

Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari passed away on Monday morning at the age of 67 following a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. He had recently undergone a liver transplant and was recovering before developing a lung infection, which led to complications.

Kothari was one of India’s most accomplished cue sports players and a towering figure in billiards for over two decades.

He achieved global recognition in 1990 when he won the World Billiards Championship, a landmark moment that placed Indian billiards firmly on the international map. Known for his precision, temperament and longevity, Kothari also dominated the domestic circuit, winning the state championship title on 16 occasions during his career.

In recognition of his sustained contribution to Indian sport, Kothari was conferred with the Dhyan Chand Award in 2005, the country’s highest honour for lifetime achievement in sports and games.

His influence extended beyond titles, with many younger players crediting him for raising professional standards and competitiveness within the sport.

Earlier this year, Kothari was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India, recognising his enduring legacy and service to Indian billiards.

The award came just months before a rare family milestone, with his son Sourav winning the world billiards title in 2025, making them one of the few father-son world champions in the sport’s history.

Tributes poured in from across the Indian sporting fraternity, remembering Kothari not only as a champion player but also as a mentor and ambassador for cue sports in the country.

His passing marks the end of an era for Indian billiards, but his achievements and influence will continue to inspire future generations.