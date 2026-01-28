Cue Sports
Ishpreet Chadha impresses with higher ranked wins in World Snooker Tour
Ishpreet Chadha beat world No 14 and world No 20 at the German Masters.
India's Ishpreet Chadha has started strongly, registering victories over higher ranked players at the German Masters – a World Snooker Tour event.
Chadha, ranked 65th in the world, started his campaign in the tournament with a 5-4 win over England's Chris Wakelin.
The Indian was down 1-3 in the match against the world No 14 but bounced back to advance to the next round.
"For the crowd and the venue, I don't know what it is but it feels like home. I feel like I am playing in India. I have so much support. Having people cheering you on makes you want to play your best," he said after his win.
Later, he beat world No 20 Elliot Slessor 5-3 to book his spot in the third round.
Chadha will next face off against either world No 3 Neil Robertson or world No 27 Pang Junxu in what will be a pre-quarterfinal battle.
These wins come at a crucial time for Chadha, who is battling to survive in the World Snooker Tour after what has been a rather disappointing season.