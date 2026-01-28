Ishpreet Chadha impresses with higher ranked wins in World Snooker Tour

India's Ishpreet Chadha has started strongly, registering victories over higher ranked players at the German Masters – a World Snooker Tour event.

Chadha, ranked 65th in the world, started his campaign in the tournament with a 5-4 win over England's Chris Wakelin.

The Indian was down 1-3 in the match against the world No 14 but bounced back to advance to the next round.

"For the crowd and the venue, I don't know what it is but it feels like home. I feel like I am playing in India. I have so much support. Having people cheering you on makes you want to play your best," he said after his win.

Later, he beat world No 20 Elliot Slessor 5-3 to book his spot in the third round.

Chadha will next face off against either world No 3 Neil Robertson or world No 27 Pang Junxu in what will be a pre-quarterfinal battle.

These wins come at a crucial time for Chadha, who is battling to survive in the World Snooker Tour after what has been a rather disappointing season.



