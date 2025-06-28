Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Snooker C'ships: Pankaj Advani, Brijesh, Aditya combine to win title

India beat Malaysia 3-1 in the final to win the Asian Snooker Team C'ships title.

(L to R) Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta, and Brijesh Damani with their 2025 Asian Men's Team Snooker C'ships trophy
(L to R) Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta, and Brijesh Damani with their 2025 Asian Men's Team Snooker C'ships trophy 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 Jun 2025 5:30 PM GMT

The Indian trio of Pankaj Advani, Brijesh Damani, and Aditya Mehta combined to win the Asian Snooker Team Championships title at the Moors Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Indians beat Malaysia 3-1 in the final to lift the title.


Earlier in the day, India had staved off a stiff challenge from Hong Kong in the semi-finals, registering a hard fought 3-2 win to book their spot in the title clash against the Malaysians.

India had started their campaign in the competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Qatar in the first round on Friday.

The triumph in the men's team snooker event for India comes just days after Paras Gupta's runner-up finish in 6-Red Snooker following a loss to Malaysia's Thor Chuan Leong in the final.

