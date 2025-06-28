Asian Snooker C'ships: Pankaj Advani, Brijesh, Aditya combine to win title

The Indian trio of Pankaj Advani, Brijesh Damani, and Aditya Mehta combined to win the Asian Snooker Team Championships title at the Moors Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Indians beat Malaysia 3-1 in the final to lift the title.

GLORY FOR TEAM INDIA🇮🇳♟️



The Indian men's team, led by Pankaj Advani, clinches the Asian #Snooker title with a 3-1 win over Malaysia in the final. pic.twitter.com/HJM5wABA1F — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 28, 2025





Earlier in the day, India had staved off a stiff challenge from Hong Kong in the semi-finals, registering a hard fought 3-2 win to book their spot in the title clash against the Malaysians.

India had started their campaign in the competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Qatar in the first round on Friday.

🇮🇳Indian team of Pankaj Advani, Brijesh Damani, and Aditya Mehta advance to the final of the Asian Men's #Snooker Team Championships 🎱🔥



They defeated Hong Kong 3-2 in the semi-final and will now face Malaysia in the final later today. pic.twitter.com/YkmQfEuXOp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 28, 2025

The triumph in the men's team snooker event for India comes just days after Paras Gupta's runner-up finish in 6-Red Snooker following a loss to Malaysia's Thor Chuan Leong in the final.