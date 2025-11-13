Anupama Ramachandran becomes the first Indian Woman to win the IBSF World Snooker Title

India’s Anupama Ramachandran created history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian woman to win the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) Championship, defeating Hong Kong’s Ng On Yee 3–2 in a gripping final held in Doha.

The 23-year-old kept her composure in a seesaw contest against the three-time world champion, showcasing resilience and precision under pressure.

With the deciding frame balanced on a knife’s edge at 60–61, On Yee missed a straightforward black, handing Anupama a final lifeline. The Indian capitalised, sinking the difficult ball into the bottom left pocket to seal a famous victory.

The Chennai cueist, who won the Asian snooker title last year, overcame multiple hurdles throughout the best-of-five final. After losing the opening frame, she levelled the match 1–1, but soon found herself trailing again. In the fourth frame, needing a response, she produced a composed 29-break to force a decider.

The final frame brought its own drama. Anupama opened with a long red but later snookered herself three times, allowing her opponent opportunities to regain control. On Yee potted green, brown, blue and pink, edging ahead 61–42 with 25 points remaining. But an unexpected miss on the final black turned the match around, allowing Anupama to complete a historic win.

Earlier in the semifinals, Anupama defeated compatriot Keerthana Pandian 3–1, while On Yee advanced with a 3–0 victory over Hong Kong’s So Man Yan.

Final Result:

Anupama Ramachandran (IND) bt Ng On Yee (HKG) 3–2 (51–74, 65–41, 10–71, 78–20, 68–60)

Semifinals:

– Anupama bt Keerthana Pandian (IND) 3–1

– Ng On Yee bt So Man Yan (HKG) 3–0