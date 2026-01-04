WPL 2026 Captains: All five franchises confirm Captains ahead of new season

All five franchises have confirmed their captains ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2026 season, which will be played from January 9 to February 5.

While three teams have chosen continuity in leadership, two franchises will head into the new campaign under fresh captains.

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants have retained their skippers from the previous season, signalling stability after strong recent performances. Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, meanwhile, have opted for a change at the helm as they look to reshape their title challenges.

Delhi Capitals have named Jemimah Rodrigues as captain following her standout year with the Indian national team. The 25-year-old takes over from Meg Lanning, who led the franchise to three consecutive finals. Although this will be Rodrigues’ first stint as a WPL captain, she brings prior leadership experience from India A and domestic cricket.

Gujarat Giants will continue under Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who guided the side to their first playoff appearance last season. Gardner’s all-round impact and calm leadership have made her a central figure in the franchise’s progress.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have once again placed their trust in Harmanpreet Kaur, the most successful captain in WPL history. Harmanpreet has led the franchise to multiple titles and remains one of the league’s most consistent performers.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will continue with Smriti Mandhana as captain. Mandhana, who led RCB to their maiden WPL title in 2024, comes into the season after a prolific year with the bat at international level.

UP Warriorz have appointed Meg Lanning as captain after her move from Delhi. One of the most decorated leaders in women’s cricket, Lanning will look to translate her experience into a title push with a new franchise.

With leadership groups finalised, teams now turn their focus to on-field execution as the fourth edition of the WPL approaches.

Women’s Premier League 2026 – Captains

| Delhi Capitals (DC) | Jemimah Rodrigues

| Gujarat Giants (GG) | Ashleigh Gardner

| Mumbai Indians (MI) | Harmanpreet Kaur

| Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) | Smriti Mandhana

| UP Warriorz (UPW) | Meg Lanning