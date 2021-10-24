Will the Pakistan Cricket Board receive the 'blank cheque' after their win against India?

The Pakistan cricket team defeated India for the first time in a World Cup match earlier today. Led by a wonderful batting performance by skipper Babar Azam with Mohammed Rizwan and an exceptional spell by Shaheen Afridi, the men in green handed their arch-rivals a 10 wicket loss.



While this was the first time that Pakistan registered a World Cup win against India across any format, this was also India's first-ever 10 wicket loss in a T20I.

If India went into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a successful second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE, Pakistan came in like wounded tigers. With New Zealand and England pulling out of their tours to the country, the Pakistani's only had their domestic T20 tournament - the National Cup, to prepare for the World Cup.

The decision of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and England Cricket Board (ECB) was certainly a big blow to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with their newly appointed chairman, Ramiz Raja, alleging no nation would have pulled out of the tour if they were India - the financial powerhouse in the cricketing world.

Raja even went on to state that if the Indian cricket board, BCCI, stopped funding the International Cricket Council (ICC), then the PCB would collapse.

"PCB runs 50 per cent on the funding of ICC. 90 per cent of funding to ICC comes from India. I'm afraid that if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse because PCB gives zero per cent funding to ICC," Ramiz Raja had then said.

He had also mentioned that an investor had promised him a blank cheque to better the cricketing amenities in the country if Pakistan beats India in the T20 World Cup.

"I am determined to make Pakistan cricket strong. One strong investor told me that a blank cheque is ready for the PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup."

Now with the Pakistan cricket team not only defeating India but doing so in a more than convincing fashion, the question arises as to will the unnamed investor hand a blank cheque as promised to Ramiz Raja and the PCB? Will the Pakistan cricket economy be strengthened by this so that countries like New Zealand and England do not ditch them in future?



















