'Performing well for my country will open IPL doors,' says West Indies all-rounder

Rising Windies all-rounder Akeal Hosein is aware that a significant performance in the ongoing ODI series against India could open the doors for him for the big-ticket IPL.

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series, the Kieron Pollard-led side is faced with a must-win situation in the second rubber on Wednesday as the left-arm spin all-rounder wants to make all the difference in the slow conditions on offer.

"Yes, we know, the IPL is the best league around. But I'm not really focused on that (IPL). The task at hand right now is these two games. They are very important for me, because it will determine the series," the 28-year-old said in a virtual media interaction on the eve of the second ODI.

"Having said that, I think once I do the right things and perform well for my team, the doors will open. For me, it's all about these two games and winning this ODI series."

'I see myself as a complete all-rounder'

A slow-left arm spinner and a dasher down the order, Akeal declared himself as a 50-50 all-rounder, who is hugely influenced by his fellow Trinidadians Pollard and Sunil Narine.

The #MenInMaroon are making moves up the ICC Men's T20I Player ranking!



Full details⬇️https://t.co/3UQ5oiJcg4 pic.twitter.com/qz1zGS4dcB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2022

"I think I'm a 50-50 perfect proper batter, proper bowler. Having said that, over the last couple of years, I've played CPL, different formats and what not. Then you find yourself you might flex down the order if given an opportunity to bat.



"I definitely see myself as a total all-rounder and it's just about working my way up the ladder. Hopefully people can see that I am a genuine allrounder," he said.