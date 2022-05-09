WATCH: Sunil Chhetri indulges in a fielding competition with cricketers at NCA

Former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was seen indulging in a fielding competition with cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore on Sunday.

Apart from the fielding competition, Chhetri also spent time with players from North East and Plate group teams and shared the learning from his own footballing career to the budding cricketers.

"NCA's Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetrisunil11 dropping by Sunday evening. He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams," the BCCI tweeted.



