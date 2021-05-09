Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
WATCH: Elephant plays cricket, amuses us with its batting
Former England cricket team captain Micheal Vaughan shares video of an elephant playing cricket with its human friends
Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan, who is quite popular on social media for keeping his fans engaged, took to Twitter on Saturday to share a viral video of an elephant playing cricket. The video, originally posted by an account named @Gannuuprem shows an elephant hitting the ball with a stick in different directions, much to the amusement of his human friends who bowl to it. The video was well-received by fans, and Vaughan captioned it as, "Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!"
Here is the video:
Vaughan's post received plenty of hilarious replies. One fan wrote, "Pitch is dusty.. England players can't play on it".
Another comment read, "shows more intent than Malan in t20s. could replace him."
The 46-year-old is known for his outspoken personality, and recently he even showed his support for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Before the tournament got postponed, he stated that the league should carry on as it brings joy to the billions of people every evening in these tough times during this COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the video he shared got viral and people have been appreciating the elephant's fluent batting skills.
