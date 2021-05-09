Top
Cricket

WATCH: Elephant plays cricket, amuses us with its batting

Former England cricket team captain Micheal Vaughan shares video of an elephant playing cricket with its human friends

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-05-09T09:38:12+05:30

Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan, who is quite popular on social media for keeping his fans engaged, took to Twitter on Saturday to share a viral video of an elephant playing cricket. The video, originally posted by an account named @Gannuuprem shows an elephant hitting the ball with a stick in different directions, much to the amusement of his human friends who bowl to it. The video was well-received by fans, and Vaughan captioned it as, "Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!"

Here is the video:

