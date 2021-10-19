Cricket
Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai
This is for the second time that Virat Kohli's wax statue has been unveiled before a major ICC tournament.
Madame Tussauds featuring wax statues of historical figures, television actors and sportspersons is making its way to the Arab world through Dubai.
The Dubai branch has a good share of 60 sculptures of "global stars", popular locally and internationally, including the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi, pop singer Rihanna and American model cum actor Kylie Jenner.
Madame Tussauds is a chain of small museums, hailing from London, having a presence as a key tourist attraction space in major cities around the world.
Fans have been expressing their joy all over social media mentioning how among so many cricketers taking part in the World Cup, only Kohli has the honour of getting a wax statue upon his name.
It is pertinent to mention that this is Virat Kohli's second wax statue being launched ahead of an ICC World cup. Earlier a wax statue of the Delhi-lad was unveiled at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London before the ICC ODI World Cup 2019.
The statue in Dubai is the third wax statue of Virat Kohli at the Madame Tussauds. The first one was unveiled in the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi in 2018.