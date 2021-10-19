Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai

Madame Tussauds featuring wax statues of historical figures, television actors and sportspersons is making its way to the Arab world through Dubai.



The Dubai branch has a good share of 60 sculptures of "global stars", popular locally and internationally, including the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi, pop singer Rihanna and American model cum actor Kylie Jenner.

Madame Tussauds is a chain of small museums, hailing from London, having a presence as a key tourist attraction space in major cities around the world.

Fans have been expressing their joy all over social media mentioning how among so many cricketers taking part in the World Cup, only Kohli has the honour of getting a wax statue upon his name.