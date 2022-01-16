Log In
Cricket

Virat Kohli steps down: Rohit Sharma shocked, Sunil Gavaskar not surprised - Live Updates, News

The world of cricket is still coming to terms with Virat Kohli's decision to step down from India's Test captaincy.

kohli
Virat Kohli had told his teammates 24 hours before telling the rest of the world that he would be stepping down as Test captain. (BCCI)

The Bridge Desk

2022-01-16

Why did Virat Kohli step down as India's Test captain through a shock announcement on Saturday? Who will be India's new Test captain? Questions outnumber answers as Indian cricket comes to terms with the former captain's bombshell. Here's the latest developments surrounding the 'leadership crisis' in Indian cricket.

Cricket 
