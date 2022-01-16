Cricket
Virat Kohli steps down: Rohit Sharma shocked, Sunil Gavaskar not surprised - Live Updates, News
The world of cricket is still coming to terms with Virat Kohli's decision to step down from India's Test captaincy.
Why did Virat Kohli step down as India's Test captain through a shock announcement on Saturday? Who will be India's new Test captain? Questions outnumber answers as Indian cricket comes to terms with the former captain's bombshell. Here's the latest developments surrounding the 'leadership crisis' in Indian cricket.
- 16 Jan 2022 8:29 AM GMT
BCCI thanks India's most successful Test skipper
Under Kohli, India won 40 out of 68 Tests with memorable series wins in England and Australia being the highlight.
"Under Virat's leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done .. @BCCI @imVkohli," Ganguly tweeted.
While Kohli is India's most successful Test skipper, MS Dhoni is second in the list with 27 victories in 60 games and Ganguly comes third with 21 wins.
- 16 Jan 2022 6:58 AM GMT
Admiration from across the border
Ahmed Shahzad, Mohammad Amir are among a host of players to have paid their tributes to captain Kohli.
- 16 Jan 2022 6:55 AM GMT
Bumrah lauds his captain
If there was one bowler in the Indian team who was Virat Kohli's lieutenant, it had to be Jasprit Bumrah.
- 16 Jan 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Manjrekar says Kohli quit before he was pushed out
"When he gets that vibe that his captaincy is under threat, he tends to quit,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.
"He was uncomfortable when Anil Kumble was the coach and once Shastri and the support staff came in, he felt comfortable. The new coach (Rahul Dravid) is no Ravi Shastri. He would have got some inkling of the kind of support he was going to get... Individually, his batting is not at its best. All that has just added up," he said.
- 16 Jan 2022 6:50 AM GMT
Gavaskar not surprised, wants Pant to take over
"I'm not surprised at all. But I had thought that it might have come at the presentation ceremony. But, maybe, it would have looked like it has come out of a sense of anger having lost the series. So, I think a little bit of gap and the decision has come," Gavaskar said during a chat. He also suggested that Rishabh Pant could be a long-term successor to Kohli.
- 16 Jan 2022 6:47 AM GMT
Ashwin congratulates Kohli on the headaches he leaves behind
Ashwin said Kohli's biggest success is the benchmark he has set as India captain, that whoever his successor is, will have to reach up to.
- 16 Jan 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Rohit Sharma expresses shock
"Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain," said Rohit in an Instagram post. "All the best wishes for the future," Rohit further said in Hindi.