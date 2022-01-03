India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli ruled out of second Test with injury

India captain Virat Kohli was on Monday ruled out of the second Test against South Africa here just before start of the game because of an upper back spasm.

Vice-captain KL Rahul, who will stand in for Kohli in the match, said at the toss that the skipper is expected to be available for the series-finale from January 11.

Toss Update - KL Rahul has won the toss and elects to bat first in the 2nd Test.



Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2YarVIea4H — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2022

"Virat is having an upper back spasm. The physios are working on him and hopefully he will recover in time for the next Test," Rahul said at the toss when asked about Kohli's absence from the match.



All-rounder Hanuma Vihari has come in the playing XI to replace Kohli.

Kohli, who has been battling a prolonged lean patch with the willow, will thus not be able to complete his landmark 100th Test in the series' third and final match at Cape Town. He will also skip the ODI series against the Proteas starting January 19.