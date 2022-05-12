CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

Virat Kohli ranks 61st among the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world

The list includes 100 athletes from 10 different sports and 24 countries all of whom have been ranked based on their endorsements and salary/winnings.

Virat Kohli
X

Virat Kohli (Source: BCCI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-12T14:42:42+05:30

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been ranked 61st overall in the latest list of the world's highest-paid athletes. He was also the highest-ranked cricketer with combined total earning of $33.9 million between June 2021 and May 2022.

The list includes 100 players from 10 different sports and 24 countries around the world. Basketball player Lebron James tops the list with a staggering $126 million earning including a $90 million endorsement. He is followed by Lionel Messi ($122 million) Cristiano Ronaldo($115 million) Neymar ($103 million) and boxer Canelo Álvarez($89 million).

Others on the list include Tyson Fury, Lewis Hamilton, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer. Tennis players Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete and ranks 20 with earnings of $53.2 million.

Virat Kohli Cricket Indian cricket India Indian Sports 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X