Virat Kohli ranks 61st among the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been ranked 61st overall in the latest list of the world's highest-paid athletes. He was also the highest-ranked cricketer with combined total earning of $33.9 million between June 2021 and May 2022.

🚨 The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2022 🚨



1 - @KingJames

2 - Lionel Messi

3 - Cristiano Ronaldo

4 - Neymar

5 -Canelo Álvarezhttps://t.co/FGIjtoThjc — Sportico (@Sportico) May 11, 2022

The list includes 100 players from 10 different sports and 24 countries around the world. Basketball player Lebron James tops the list with a staggering $126 million earning including a $90 million endorsement. He is followed by Lionel Messi ($122 million) Cristiano Ronaldo($115 million) Neymar ($103 million) and boxer Canelo Álvarez($89 million).



Others on the list include Tyson Fury, Lewis Hamilton, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer. Tennis players Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete and ranks 20 with earnings of $53.2 million.