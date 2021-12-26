'Main lesson of 2021': What Namibia captain learnt from Virat Kohli

Namibia's cricket captain Gerhard Erasmus said he has learnt the biggest lesson of the year 2021 from Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"The main lesson of 2021 as taught by King Kohli: much like the coin toss, you aren't in control of much in life. Let go," he said in an Instagram post on Saturday.



While Erasmus's post about 'King Kohli' might be more about seeking to be less in control, it is likely it is drawn from the conversation at the toss before their T20 World Cup match earlier this year.

Namibia had met India with the Indian skipper being in the middle of an unlucky patch with the toss. Kohli won two tosses out of a possible five at the World Cup.

The Namibia match turned out to be the last time Kohli was India's white-ball skipper.

Earlier this year in England, Kohli managed to win only one out of four tosses in the Test series. When England toured India in March, Kohli won just two tosses out of the 12 matches. "It seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now," Kohli had said with a wry smile after one of those tosses.



Kohli will be walking back out to the toss as India begin their Test campaign in South Africa on Sunday.