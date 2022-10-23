Virat Kohli lets his emotions out after 'his best knock' vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli let his emotions pouring forth after playing what was one of the greatest T20I knocks of all time as India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets off the last ball of their match in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

"I have seen Virat Kohli playing for many years, but I have never seen a tear in his eyes before," said Harsha Bhogle as the Indian team crowded around Kohli after his match-winning knock.

The Player of the Match for his 53-ball 82*, Kohli said after the match, "I am lost for words. I still don't know how that happened."

"Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher," he said.

Kohli was on 12 for 21 balls at point in the chase till sputtering India's chase back into life in the death overs.

Virat Kohli 👑Take a Bow legend. Unbelievable Player Unbelievable knock!Greatest Ever Batsman, NO more Debate No Means NO #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zgZch1UFMc — Rayees (@RayeesIsHere) October 23, 2022

The Indian dugout came rushing into the field and crowded around Kohli as Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning run off the last ball as India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a 4-wicket win off the last ball.

Captain Rohit Sharma said at the presentation ceremony: "Not one of the best, this was the best knock Virat Kohli has played for India."

The King. This was his best. #Kohli — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2022

K for King, K for Kohli 👑 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) October 23, 2022

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight. India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings.

The two revived India with a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket after they were reeling at 31/4 at one stage.

India next play against Netherlands on Thursday.