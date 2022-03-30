Cricket
Vinoo Mankad's son Rahul Mankad passes away
Former Mumbai player Rahul Mankad, son of the legendary Vinoo Mankad, has died after a brief ailment. He was 66. Mankad is survived by his wife and two daughters.
The news of his demise was confirmed by a Facebook post by former Mumbai player Shishir Hattangadi, who wrote "Jigga Bhai, rest in peace my friend Rahul Mankad".
Mankad breathed his last in London. A right-handed batter and a slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Mankad played 47 first-class matches in which he scored 2,111 runs, with a best of 162. He has five hundreds and 12 fifties to his name.
His brothers -- Ashok and Atul -- were also cricketers. While Ashok represented India, Atul played domestic cricket. Mankad played from 1972-73 to 1984-85. Former India cricketer TA Sekar offered his condolences.
"Shocked to hear Rahul Mankad passed away. Comes from an illustrious cricketing family. True gentleman, Good cricketer more than a great human being. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul RIP," tweeted Sekar.